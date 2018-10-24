US sanctions cannot stop crude exports: Iran’s minister

LONDON: The United States cannot stop Iranian oil exports by imposing sanctions on Tehran, Iran´s oil minister said on Tuesday, warning that such restrictions will ensure the market remains volatile.

Washington plans new sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector from Nov. 4 with the aim of stopping the country’s involvement in conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and bringing Tehran to the negotiating table over its ballistic missile programme.

"As long as America targets Iran, one of the biggest crude producers, with sanctions, the volatility in the oil market will continue," Tasnim news agency quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying.

"Iranian oil exports cannot be stopped," Zanganeh said. Zanganeh reiterated his Monday remarks that Iranian oil output cannot be replaced by that of other oil-producing countries if Tehran is hit by US sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said "the animosity of the current US government towards Iran and the Iranians is unprecedented," but added that Washington would fail to achieve its goals.