France’s veil ban violates rights: UN

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Committee said on Tuesday that France's ban on the niqab, the full-body Islamic veil, was a violation of human rights and called on it to review the legislation.
France had failed to make the case for its ban, the committee said, giving Paris 180 days to report back to say what actions it had taken.
