Safdar granted 10-day protective bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted 10-day protective bail to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is facing inquiries initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najfi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan ordered Safdar to furnish two surety bonds of Rs500,000 each.

Safdar had moved the LHC seeking protective bail as the petitioner feared that NAB, KPK would arrest him.