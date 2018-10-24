3 die in Changla Gali road accident

ABBOTTABAD: At least three persons including two women died on Tuesday when a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine in Changla Gali.

Police sources said a Toyota Hiace fell into a ravine due to brake failure at Changla Gali, killing three persons including two women on the spot. The 15 passenger sustained injuries in the accident.

The ill-fated passengers who lost their lives were identified as Naseera Bibi, wife of Manzoor Ahmed, Ishra Bibi, wife of Abdul Qayum and Waqas Ahmed son of Mukhtiar Ahmed.

Locals and police retrieved the bodies and injured from the ravine and shifted them to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad where doctors declared five as critical.