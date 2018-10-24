Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI seeks Ulema’s help to make Pakistan like ‘State of Madina’

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, Arshad Dad, Tuesday sought the Ulema’s help in making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the model of ‘State of Madina’.

He sought their help during a meeting with a delegation of Ulema, who called on him here at the party’s Central Secretariat. “Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan is endeavouring to establish an Islamic welfare state and we are desire to have cooperation and guidance from religious scholars,” he maintained.

Arshad Dad informed the visitors that mainstreaming of religious seminaries was the basic part of PTI manifesto and that the ruling party had a comprehensive plan of introduction of reforms in the system of religious seminaries with the consultation of Ulema.

PTI secretary general said on this occasion that the Ulema would be mobilised and organised across Pakistan, as he held extensive deliberations with the delegation on how to mobilise them. He added his party would soon be reorganising its Ulema wing and sought their input in this connection. “Ulema are an important part of our national entity and they have played a pro-active role from the Pakistan Movement to this day in promotion of teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah. PTI greatly values the Ulema,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?