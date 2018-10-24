PTI seeks Ulema’s help to make Pakistan like ‘State of Madina’

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General, Arshad Dad, Tuesday sought the Ulema’s help in making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the model of ‘State of Madina’.

He sought their help during a meeting with a delegation of Ulema, who called on him here at the party’s Central Secretariat. “Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan is endeavouring to establish an Islamic welfare state and we are desire to have cooperation and guidance from religious scholars,” he maintained.

Arshad Dad informed the visitors that mainstreaming of religious seminaries was the basic part of PTI manifesto and that the ruling party had a comprehensive plan of introduction of reforms in the system of religious seminaries with the consultation of Ulema.

PTI secretary general said on this occasion that the Ulema would be mobilised and organised across Pakistan, as he held extensive deliberations with the delegation on how to mobilise them. He added his party would soon be reorganising its Ulema wing and sought their input in this connection. “Ulema are an important part of our national entity and they have played a pro-active role from the Pakistan Movement to this day in promotion of teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah. PTI greatly values the Ulema,” he said.