Sindh governor persuades oil tankers, goods carriers to end stike

KARACHI: The negotiations between Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and the Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners’ Association and the All Pakistan Good Carriers Owners’ Association at Sindh Governor House turned fruitful when the latter two entities decided to end their strike against what they said ‘unjust government policies’.

At the talks at the Governor House the delegation of the two entities was led by Mir Shams Shahwani, who is the senior vice-chairman of Oil Tankers Owners’ Association, and Nisar Jafferi who is chairman of the Good Carriers Association. The member of Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Malik Shahzad Awan, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh governor Imran Ismail said the government is serious to resolve issues of all the sectors, playing important role in country’s economy. In this regard, the operators of oil tankers and goods’ carriers are playing an important role in the economic development. The Sindh governor said the decision to change 20 year-old oil tankers is a good step claiming that even transporters are supporting the government on this move.

He said that keeping in view the present situation, the managing director of Pakistan State Oil had been asked to defer the implementation of the decision for two months to find a middle ground. Ismail said the government would try its best to find out an option that would help the operators of oil tankers to sell their old tankers and buy the new ones. The government, he said could utilize the option of Mudarabah to finance the purchase of the new tankers, he said. The governor said he would personally talk to the federal ministers for maritime affairs and communications for resolution of the issue. The delegation thanked the governor for taking personal interest in resolving the issue and announced to end the strike.