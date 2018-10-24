New London group to ‘open’ Pakistan for investors

LONDON: Former National Security Adviser to PM Sir Mark Lyall Grant and former Chief of UK Defence Intelligence Air Marshal Chris Nickols have joined CTD advisers leadership team.

Some of the UK’s most trusted and senior strategic advisers have joined the team to launch a new strategic advisory firm which aims to support corporates, investors and entrepreneurs in “opening up” emerging markets – such as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and China for international investors, says a press release issued from London. Founded by Shoaib Bajwa, a former investment banker, who also previously managed the Business Intelligence Unit for Deutsche Bank (covering Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan) – CTD advisers bring together an experienced multilingual team from politics, communications, diplomacy, industry and

intelligence backgrounds to give businesses the competitive advantage and the comfort they need to “Connect The Dots” and succeed in challenging political environments globally. About the organisation, Bajwa says, “We want to create a new kind of strategic advisory firm for businesses who want to grow, sustain or establish a footprint in an emerging market from Pakistan to Nigeria. Our aim is not just to provide clients with bespoke reputational or geo-political risk assessments, but to provide them with the competitive intelligence, strategic engagement and threat intelligence to allow them to make much more informed business decisions."