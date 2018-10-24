NAB arrests MD Blue City Housing scheme

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday arrested Fazal Ahad, Managing Director of Blue City Housing Scheme Nowshera, for his alleged involvement in cheating public at large under the garb of illegal housing scheme.

The accused Fazal Ahad lured general public to invest their hard earned money in his illegal housing society on the promise to allot them plots against their investment. The accused person, after lapse of considerable time, did not provide plots to any of the affectees. The scrutiny of record revealed that the accused Fazal Ahad was operating Blue City Housing Scheme illegally without obtaining permission from concerned authorities.