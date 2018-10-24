Kidnapped 3 employees of gas company, soldier found dead

MIRANSHAH: The three employees of a gas exploration company and a Frontier Corps soldier who had been kidnapped the previous day were found dead in North Waziristan, officials said on Tuesday.

The charred bodies of the three employees of the gas exploration company and the soldier were found during a search operation in Abakhel area in North Waziristan, they added.

They said the three employees and the soldier of the paramilitary Frontier Corps were kidnapped in Spinwarm tehsil.

The gunmen had also taken away the vehicle in possession of the kidnapped men. The vehicle was also set on fire. They launched a search operation following the kidnapping and recovered the burnt vehicle and the charred bodies of the employees.

The three slain employees of the gas exploration company were identified as Javedullah, Anool and Khalilur Rehman. Sepoy Zakir whose body was also recovered belonged to the Frontier Corps. It may be mentioned that two employees of the same gas exploration company were kidnapped two weeks ago.