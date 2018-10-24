Nigerians held with Rs8.5m drugs

ISLAMABAD: Three Nigerian nationals have been arrested in Islamabad and police have seized drugs worth Rs8.5 million from their possession.

Police say the suspects were arrested from near the Quaid-i-Azam University. It is suspected that arrested Nigerian nationals were supplying these drugs to students.

Secretariat Police said the drugs included 800 grams heroin, 300 grams marijuana and 250 gram cocaine.