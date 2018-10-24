Iran arrests planners of attacks on pilgrims

LONDON: Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested 15 militants planning attacks on Shiite Muslims making an annual pilgrimage to Iraq.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians travel to the Iraqi city of Kerbala each year for the ritual of Arbaeen, which marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein. Iran´s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, visiting the Iran-Iraq border area, was quoted as saying that "three terrorist groups that wanted to target Arbaeen mourners were arrested."

Tasnim news agency quoted Alavi as saying the arrests took place in southwestern Khuzestan province in recent days, and 15 people were arrested. "The detainees confessed that they wanted to carry out suicide attacks to kill the pilgrims," Alavi said. He gave no indication when the attacks were due to take place but the culmination of the pilgrimage this year falls by end of October.