Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Work likely to start in April 2020

ISLAMABAD: Construction work on Diamer Bhasha dam is likely to start by April 2020, as four-fifth of land has been acquired and the remaining is under process to complete acquisition of 37,500 acres required for it.

A Power Ministry official told the Senate Standing Committee on Power here on Tuesday that there would be two power generation houses with one each in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to be completed in 2028. The Official further said that work on Mohmand Dam is expected to start by April 2019 and would complete by 2025.

The committee which met here with Senator Fida Muhammad Khan in the chair was told by Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali that K-Electric could not be handed over to Shanghai Electric, unless the utility clears the arrears of federal government which are pending for a long time. The committee was told that the agreement of 650MWs electricity supply to K-Electric has expired in Jan 2015, while it is still getting this electricity from the national grid.

The Power Division secretary told the committee that there is serious issue of power transmission lines which are not bearing the load of required electricity. He also said that the government was going to install devices on cables from transformer to electric meter to control power theft and also starting a campaign against theft with the support of provinces.

The chairman of the committee said that Gwadar has become the center of importance, but there is no electricity, is it not injustice?

The official said that due to shortfall of 90pc recovery in electricity bills in Balochistan, power supply is being supplied according to already formed policy. Official said that the biggest issue is of 29,000 agriculture tubewells there. Of their bills, 10pc is being paid by farmer, 40pc province and remaining fifty percent by federal government. Their arrears have reached in tens of billions.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) CEO said that they have no such system to gauge losses of domestic, industrial and commercial consumers. He said that they have exposed a theft of a huge four million units of a factory and the action against it is under process.

Senator Nauman Wazir said that in Ramazan, electricity was supplied to the feeders where losses were as much as 95pc which caused a loss of Rs40 billion to the exchequer.

Nauman Wazir proposed that the free units which are given to the employees of the power sector should be made part of their salaries. By making it as part of their salaries, they would be unable to sell it to other users.

Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan said that no development and upgradation work has been done on distribution systems Hesco, Pesco, Sepco, Kesco and Tesco. Minister said that for upgradation of power distribution system in the country, a huge $5 billion is required.

The minister further said that the circular debt in power sector has reached Rs1.3 trillion. “We are going to initiate strong action against power thieves and first, we would catch the big fish,” he said. He also said that there is shortage of meter readers in Discos.