'It’s actually $12 billion'

LAHORE: Geo News reported, citing Asad Umar, the total Saudi assistance package for Pakistan agreed on Tuesday was of $12 billion.

The Saudi government will deposit $3 billion in Pakistan’s account to boost its dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Saudi Arabia also agreed to supply $3 billion oil to Pakistan on deferred payment.

This facility will continue for the second and third year also. The deferred amount thus stands at 9 billion dollars.