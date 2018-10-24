Khashoggi’s remains found from Saudi envoy’s home

ISTANBUL: The body parts of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found in the garden of Saudi consul general residence, British media reported.

According to a report published in the Sky News, Khashoggi's body parts were found from the garden of the Saudi consulate's home in Istanbul. Sky News quoted as saying the journalist body was 'cup up' and his face 'disfigured'.

Earlier, Turkish police found an abandoned car belonging to the Saudi consulate in an underground car park in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul. Khashoggi -- a Washington Post contributor -- was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. The Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate.

Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with family members of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh on Tuesday, state media said.

The visit, which was filmed and photographed, came as Saudi Arabia sought to contain a firestorm of criticism over its handling of Khashoggi’s disappearance after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Meanwhile, Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has publicly torn down Saudi claims that the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight in its Istanbul consulate, making fresh allegations that his “savage” murder was premeditated and calling for an independent trial in Turkey.