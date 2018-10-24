Federal Areas down Sindh in Pentangular U19 T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: Federal Areas made short work of Sindh beating them by five wickets in the Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup at the Multan Stadium in Multan Tuesday.

Sindh were bowled out for just 56 with Haroon Wahid (3-14), Zainul Abidin (2-11) and Sarim Ashfaq (2-11) running through Sindh batting lineup.

Federal Areas raced home in 11.1 overs with Irfan Khan (24) playing well.

Muhammad Tariq was the pick of the bowlers for Sindh, claiming three wickets for 16 runs.

Brief scores: At Multan Stadium in Multan: Sindh 56 all out in 16 overs (Saim Ayub 15; Fahad Hussain 3-5, Haroon Wahid 3-14, Zainul Abidin 2-11, Sarim Ashfaq 2-11). Federal Areas 59-5 in 11.1 overs (Irfan Khan 24, Uzair Nasir 17, Muhammad Tariq 3-16). Result: Federal Areas won by five wickets. Man of the match: Fahad Hussain.

At Multan Stadium in Multan: KPK 93-9 in 20 overs (Saqib Jamil 44, Muhammad Haris 16; Akhtar Shah 3-13, Bilal Khan 2-9, Muhammad Junaid 2-15). Balochistan 94-4 in 15.1 overs (Muhammad Asif 34 not out, Khayyam Khan 24; Muhammad Aamer 2-16). Result: Balochistan won by 6 wickets. Man of the match: Akhtar Shah.