Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Sports

October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY: Pakistan eye Japan revenge for Asian Games loss

MUSCAT: Pakistan’s hockey team is seeking to reverse the result of the last encounter against Japan that cost them a place in the final of the Asian Games in Jakarta.

“We’ve been waiting for a chance to play Japan and reverse the result of our encounter in the Asian Games,” said Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan ahead of today’s (Wednesday) encounter in the Asian Champions Trophy 2018.

An Asian Hockey Federation press release said Japan shocked Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Games and went on to win their first gold medal with another upset victory over Malaysia in September.

“We lost to Japan in the Asian Games semi-finals where we took them lightly. Our players now have a lot to prove,” said Rizwan.

Pakistan got into their rhythm ahead of Japan match with an 8-1 victory over hosts Oman last night, taking their points tally to six from three outings. In the previous fixture, Pakistan were beaten 3-1 by India, a game in which Rizwan said his team could have done much better.

“We could have played a lot better than we did against India. When we reviewed the match on video, I could not believe we lost in that manner because we had opportunities to score,” said Rizwan.

“I want to play India again in this tournament. We want to give them a tougher game,” said Rizwan, aware that the format of the six-nation Asian Champions Trophy could pit them against India again in the knock-out rounds.

Top four teams in the preliminary league will advance to the semi-finals. India and Malaysia have already secured their spots in the semi-finals with three successive wins, while Pakistan have one foot in the semi-finals after posting an imposing victory over Oman.

Rizwan said this tournament is important for the teams bound for next month’s World Cup — Pakistan, India and Malaysia. “In view of the World Cup coming up next month, a good show here will lift the team’s morale,” he said.

Pakistan team’s manger, Hasan Sardar said his players understand the significance of this tournament.

“This tournament is like a pre-World Cup competition, which is providing us valuable match practice. I’m glad to see our forwards get into their rhythm” said Hasan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?