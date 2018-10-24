Youngsters to get chance in international matches: Pak coach

KARACHI: Pakistan football team Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira Tuesday said that slowly and gradually new talented players would be given chance in international circuit events to ensure a bright future for the country.

“Yes, it is our plan to give chance to those players who have not got international exposure but are very much capable to play at the major stage. Yes, we are doing this. It will help Pakistan in the long run,” Nogueira told ‘The News’ from his hometown Sao Paulo where he is spending time with his family.

This is his first leave trip to Sao Paulo since he took Pakistan’s charge early this year as head coach.

Under his supervision Pakistan featured in the Asian Games in Indonesia and SAFF Championship in Dhaka this summer.

Pakistan finished third in the SAFF Cup, a performance which the country repeated after 21 years despite the fact that national footballers did not get any playing opportunity both at home and abroad for the last over three years due to legal issues which had been created due to a split in the football fraternity.

When asked whether he intends to include a few new faces in the team for the international friendly against Palestine, the coach responded: “Not many at the same time but one, two or maximum three.”

He added that he had also included a couple of young boys in the side in the Asian Games. “You would not believe that we had two players in the squad for the Asian Games 2018 who are born in 2000 and this had bewildered everyone,” the coach recalled.

Nogueira will return to Lahore next week as he will have to hold a camp for the game against Palestine senior side which will be held on November 15 in Palestine. And the coach says he will start preparation for the Palestine game in the first week of November.

“Yes, the camp will begin from November 5 or 6,” Nogueira said.

Nogueira also witnessed some part of the first round of the Premier League in Multan before moving to Sao Paulo on leave.

He also intends to invite some foreign-based players for the Palestine match which will be held on FIFA day.

“Some of the foreign-based players who were part of the team recently are being invited,” the coach said.

As the match against Palestine will be on FIFA Day so there will be no problems for the clubs abroad to release their players for their Pakistan duty.

Top national players will be going to camp directly from their Premier League which is being held these days at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

Nogueira wants to have at least three matches for the national brigade from November till end of December.

“We need to have at least three international friendlies from November to December,” the coach added.

Besides managing a game against Palestine, the PFF is going to arrange another match for its side within the FIFA days which fall from November 12-20.

Qatar is one of the top choices with whom the PFF is negotiating, according to the well-placed sources.

Nogueira’s main targets are the Olympic qualifiers and 2022 World Cup qualifiers which will be held next year.

“Yes, these both are my targets. We want to prepare well for the events,” the coach said.

The Olympic qualifiers, in which an Under-22 team will be fielded, will be held in March 2019 while the World Cup qualifiers would be held next summer.

Besides these two assignments Pakistan will also be featuring in the South Asian Games which are pencilled in for March 9-18 in Kathmandu and Pokhara.

For the next year’s engagements the coach wants to have proper camp in January.

“We will start camp in January. Keeping in view the available resources we will try our level best to form strong sides for the next year’s vital assignments,” Nogueira said.