DOMESTIC CRICKET: Efforts on to cut departments’ powers

ISLAMABAD: As the PCB task force held its inaugural meeting to re-lay the future domestic cricket structure, efforts are on to keep minimal say of departments in the system that would mostly be based on city or regional cricket.

A well-placed source told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that the Pakistan Cricket Board task force headed by Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain (chairman Wapda) and included S Abdulllah Khan Rokhari (Lahore Region) and Mohammad Ayaz Butt (KRL) are contemplating on the role of departments in future domestic cricket.

The mandate given by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to the task force is the outcome of instructions received from none other than Prime Minister Imran Khan. The former Pakistan captain has for long advocated the need for making top Pakistan domestic cricket city based and qualitative one rather than a free for all stage.

During his meeting with members of the 1992 World Cup winning team on the oath-taking day, Imran Khan proposed a six-team city based first class cricket starting from next season. On the suggestions from some of former players, the prime minister did not rule out some adjustments, making it clear that the departments should not have any say in the first class cricket.

Though the PCB chairman continues to deny abolishment of departments from the future Pakistan cricket system, there are proposal that the departments’ role should be minimized. One proposal is that the departmental teams should only be allowed to play limited overs cricket — one-day and T20 events. Their rights to play first class cricket should be abolished altogether. For that, however, PCB requires a new constitution where city or regional representatives and technocrats form the PCB Governing Board. The formation of Governing Board currently sees representatives from departments, regions as well as technocrats.

There is another proposal tabled by former Pakistan captain Majid Khan and that is to allow 12 top divisions to figure in the first class cricket on home and away bases. Remaining 12 divisions should be allowed to figure in Grade II cricket.

One of the proposals also supports departments’ active participation in supporting and sponsoring regions or divisions. So far such proposal received lacklustre response as the departments’ representatives feel that there is no wisdom in supporting a particular region. Say if Wapda supports Lahore Region, the department would get the mileage only limited to that area which is considered as very limited one.

The only way out it seems the PCB task force has is to consider active participation of top departments in limited overs cricket. “We are considering that option. With the advent of limited overs cricket, there are good chances for departments to get the required millage. That way the best talent will also get jobs and projection by representing their respective departments,” a source within the board said.

Option of limiting the departments to one-day and T20 cricket is being given serious consideration.

One thing however is certain and that the future of Pakistan first class cricket would be region or division based rather than a mixture of regions and departments.