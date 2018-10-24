Women’s ODI Rankings: Sana tops world bowlers’ list

DUBAI: Sana Mir, the veteran Pakistan bowler, topped the wicket-takers’ chart even as Pakistan went down 3-0 to Australia in their ICC Women’s Championship Series, says an ICC release.

The series sweep was a good one for Australia, who extended their lead over New Zealand at the top of the table, while losses outnumbered wins for Pakistan, who are now down at No 6, just above South Africa and Sri Lanka on the table.

But Sana, the 32-year-old former captain, had a good time out in Kuala Lumpur with her off-spin, returning 3-26, 1-37 and 3-53 to end at the top of the ICC women’s ODI player rankings for bowlers with a career-high 663 points.

That lifted her three spots on the table, as she went past Marizanne Kapp of South Africa and Australia’s Megan Schutt as well as the out-of-action Jess Jonassen of Australia, who slipped from No 1 to No 4.

“This is a team effort of support staff and players who have helped me excel,” Sana said on Twitter. “I would also like to thank ICC for providing us regular opportunities to play with the big teams through ICC Women Championship and to coach Mark Coles, who chose to look at my skill rather than my age.”

Ashleigh Gardner, the Australia off-spinner, also had a great time of it, with the ball of course, but also with the bat.

She made the difference in the final game, where Alyssa Healy’s 97 was the top score for Australia, but Gardner’s 37-ball 62 not out from No 7 and then 3-44 was the real match-winning effort.

Gardner moved up to a career-best No 17 (up nine spots) among bowlers as a result, and also to No 50 with a jump of eight spots in the list for batters.

Meg Lanning, the Australia captain, was in great form in the second game, hitting 124. She retained her No 2 spot in the batters’ table, with 675 points, only six behind compatriot Ellyse Perry at the top.

Among the Pakistan batters, Nahida Khan was solid, scoring 17, 66 and 37, and is now the 25th best in the world with a career-best 497 points.

Meanwhile, defending champions Australia came up with a strong performance to defeat Pakistan 3-0 in their third series of the ICC Women’s Championship in Kuala Lumpur and overtake New Zealand to the top of the points table.

Australia, who won by margins of five wickets, 150 runs and 89 runs, have moved to 16 points after nine matches with New Zealand four behind on 12 points. England are currently third with 10 points while the Windies are fourth with nine. Pakistan have slipped behind India to sixth position, equal with them on eight points, but behind on net run rate.

ODI team rankings: 1. Australia 141 points; 2. England 123; 3. India 119; 4. New Zealand 116; 5. South Africa 98; 6. West Indies 92; 7. Pakistan 72; 8. Sri Lanka 58; 9. Bangladesh 49; 10. Ireland 21.

Batting (top 10): 1. Ellyse Perry (Aus) 681 points; 2. Meg Lanning (Aus) 675; 3. Mithali Raj (Ind) 674; 4. S. Mandhana (Ind) 672; 5. Lizelle Lee (SA) 659; 6. T. Beaumont (Eng) 657; 7. Suzie Bates (NZ) 656; 8. Stafanie Taylor (Win) 632; 9. C. Athapaththu (SL) 628; 10. Sophie Devine (NZ) 619.

Bowling (top 10): 1. Sana Mir (Pak) 663 points; 2. Megan Schutt (Aus) 660; 3. M. Kapp (SA) 643; 4. Jess Jonassen (Aus) 636; 5. J. Goswami (Ind) 609; 6. Shibnam Ismail (SA) 603; 7. Katherine Brunt (Eng) 592; 8. Stafanie Taylor (Win) 573; 9. Ellyse Perry (Aus) 568; 10. A. Khaka (SA) 562.

All-rounders (top five): 1. Ellyse Perry (Aus) 386 points; 2. Stafanie Taylor (Win) 362; 3. D. van Niekerk (SA) 331; 4. Deepti Sharma (Ind) 299; 5. Sana Mir (Pak) 259.