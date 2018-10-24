College principals transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has transferred Islamabad Model College for Boys I-10/1 principal Dr Ali Ahmed Kharal to the Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 as principal. He instantly joined the new office. Dr Kharal replaced Prof Rafiq Sandhelvi, who was the principal of ICB G-6/3.
Mr Sandhelvi was transferred and posted as the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys G-10/4.
He replaced Prof Hafiz Shakeel, who was transferred as the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Boys I-10/1.
