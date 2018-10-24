Trains inspected

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Lahore Deputy Divisional Superintendent Tariq Anwar Sipra inspected different passenger trains from Lahore to Sahiwal on Tuesday. He inspected the trains to check the facilities being provided to the passengers on the trains and also checked the rate lists of different food items being sold in trains.

Separately, the deputy DS also checked passengers traveling without tickets and recovered Rs15,390 from passengers traveling without tickets on Khyber Mail (Karachi-Peshawar) train and Rs3,980 from passengers on Khyber Mail (Peshawar- Karachi).

Rewarded: Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent on Tuesday distributed cash prize and excellence award among 62 employees of old engine shed. Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar said Pakistan Railway has achieved record punctuality of trains because of collective efforts of its employees and added the role of its engine shed workers could not be ignored.