Wed October 24, 2018
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Wapda seminar on taxpaying

LAHORE: Wapda on Tuesday organised a seminar at Wapda House for educating and facilitating Wapda employees to obtain National Tax Number (NTN), file the tax return and the benefits of being filer versus non-filer.

The seminar was a part of FBR’s campaign to create awareness about taxpaying. The seminar, which was organised in collaboration with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), was attended by officers of Grade 18 and above. The Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO-II) Lahore Ms Fiza Batool conducted a comprehensive presentation on procedure of filing returns and its benefits.

She informed the participants that non-filers could be probed for 10 years while filers could be required for five years’ expenditures. The commissioner also emphasised the need for educating the employees regarding the demerits of being a non-filer after the implementation of the differential tax scheme, in which non-filers are charged a higher rate of tax on various transactions such as bank withdrawals, purchase of cars and property, etc. “We as legislators had to set good examples. The act of Opposition, which suffered defeat in the polls, was shameful. It was time for the government to take a proactive stance as silence on corruption of previous government was creating a gap.

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

