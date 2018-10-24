Wapda seminar on taxpaying

LAHORE: Wapda on Tuesday organised a seminar at Wapda House for educating and facilitating Wapda employees to obtain National Tax Number (NTN), file the tax return and the benefits of being filer versus non-filer.

The seminar was a part of FBR’s campaign to create awareness about taxpaying. The seminar, which was organised in collaboration with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), was attended by officers of Grade 18 and above. The Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO-II) Lahore Ms Fiza Batool conducted a comprehensive presentation on procedure of filing returns and its benefits.

She informed the participants that non-filers could be probed for 10 years while filers could be required for five years' expenditures. The commissioner also emphasised the need for educating the employees regarding the demerits of being a non-filer after the implementation of the differential tax scheme, in which non-filers are charged a higher rate of tax on various transactions such as bank withdrawals, purchase of cars and property, etc.