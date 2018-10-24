Federal Areas thrash Sindh in Pentangular U-19 T20 Cup

KARACHI: Sindh suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Federal Areas in their second game of the Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup at Multan Stadium in Multan on Tuesday.Sindh were bowled out for only 56. Fahad Hussain and Haroon Wahid got three wickets each.Federal Areas achieved the target in the 12th over after losing five wickets.Balochistan defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets, their second win of the event.