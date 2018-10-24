Saad, Khizer steer St Paul’s School to massive victory

KARACHI: Saad Baig and Khizer Khalid knocked centuries to propel St. Paul’s School to a 235-run victory against Agha Khan School in EBM-PVCA Inter-School Cricket Tournament here at Eastern Star Cricket Ground.

St. Paul’s School put on board 302-3 in allotted 40 overs. Saad compiled 136 runs with 17 boundaries, while Khizer scored 109.Agha Khan School were bundled out for a paltry 67 runs in 16.4 overs. Tayyab Hussainy picked three wickets.

At Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Falcon House Grammar were all out for 224 in 37.1 overs. Tauheed Khan top scored for the side with 72 runs.Maj Ziauddin School were bundled out for 211 in 32.3 overs. Bilal Ali scored 76. Tauheed Khan picked three wickets.