Hasheesh jumps to 35th spot in Asian U14 rankings

KARACHI: The NEMOZ ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championships (Leg-1 and Leg-2) which was held recently helped many players achieve Asian rankings for the first time. The main beneficiary of the two events was Sindh’s junior tennis star Hasheesh Kumar, who has improved his Asian ranking by scoring 400 points in these events.

Hasheesh is now ranked 35th with 766.50 points in under-14 category in Asia, according to the latest Asian rankings. His previous ranking was 55. Ashar Mir and Taha Aman achieved 114th ranking with 300 points each. Sami Zeb Khan is ranked 116th with 299.50 points he scored in the two events. The 233rd spot is shared by Ammar Ismail, Ahmed Nael, Zain Ehtisham, Bilal Asim, and Yahya Luni due to the points they scored in the two events.