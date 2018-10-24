Mariners say Bolt not A-League grade as deal talks stall

SYDNEY: Australia’s Central Coast Mariners said negotiations with Usain Bolt were stalled over money Tuesday, also warning the sprint superstar he will not play in the A-League even if he signs with the club.

The Mariners said Bolt had been offered a contract but added “negotiations remain ongoing” over the athlete’s footballing future.The club said it was seeking outside sponsors to top up the offer to Bolt.

“Without the financial contribution of an external third-party, it is unlikely that Usain Bolt and Mariners will agree to terms,” it said.The Mariners indicated the world’s fastest man was not good enough to be a regular starter if he chose to stay.

“Usain has made great progression during his time on the Central Coast and we feel that he will improve further with more individual intensive training and competitive game time,” they said.