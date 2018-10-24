Two men wounded for resisting robbery bids

Two men were shot and wounded when they put up resistance during two robbery bids on Tuesday.

Police said the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Saudabad police station where a 30-year-old man, Shariq Ahmed, was injured for putting up resistance to a robbery bid. Ahmed was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

During another incident that occurred in Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, a 28-year-old man, Salamat, was shot and wounded while resisting robbery. The injured was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Officials said the incident took place when the victims resisted a robbery bid. Police have registered cases against unidentified persons and further investigations are under way.