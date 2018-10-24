NAB arrests two in Scheme 33 land scam case

The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi chapter on Tuesday claimed to have arrested former Scheme 33 mukhtiarkar Muhammad Iqbal Awan and private person Muhammad Ibrahim on charges of involvement in millions of rupees’ embezzlement.

A spokesman said NAB personnel arrested the two suspects allegedly involved in corruption by cheating public at large. From 2005 to 2008, around Rs180 million from 275 persons were collected under the name of Al-Raheem Villas and again the same land was sold with the collection of more than Rs 550 million.

The land situated in Scheme 33 involves 29 acres and is worth Rs2 billion approximately. Raids are under way for the arrest of other accused persons. The NAB officials produced both the suspects before the accountability court for physical remand. Further investigations are under way.