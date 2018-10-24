ATC cancels bail of four MQM activists

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has ordered canceling the bail of four MQM activists and fixed a hearing on November 3 for framing charges against them and other activists and leaders of the party.

Ashraf Noor, Syed Arshad Ali, Hassan Alam and Muhammad Jahangir’ s bail was cancelled after they failed to appear on Tuesday. Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Qamar Mansoor, Kanwar Naveed and other party leaders attended the hearing, however.

These Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders and several activists have been standing trials over changes in provocative speech and media house attack cases. Several accused, including the four men who were on bail, failed to attend the hearing. This angered the court and it ordered cancelling the bail of the four activists, arresting them and producing them on November 3 so they could be indicted. The court had earlier declared MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Haider Abbas Rizvi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Salman Mujahid proclaimed offenders in these cases. The provocative speech was made by Hussain on August 22, 2016.