Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

National

October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘PM has not ordered Aleem Khan to vacate CM camp office’

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Monday issued a clarification regarding prime minister asking Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Abdul Aleem Khan to vacate 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam CM Camp Office.

Terming the report, appeared in this newspaper, which claimed that the senior minister was running a parallel office to CM Secretariat as just exaggeration, the minister claimed that the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and senior minister enjoyed cordial relationship.

He called the premier’s reportedly ordering the senior minister to vacate the camp office was concocted, baseless and beyond facts, says a press release on Monday. He also said that the senior minister and all members of Punjab Assembly were answerable to the chief minister and that there had been no contact by PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad with the senior minister and had he visited him, there would have been a meeting between the two. He added there was no lack of understanding and coordination between the government institutions and leaders.

A spokesperson of prime minister also issued a clarification in this context and said that the report was totally baseless and devoid of facts. Neither the premier expressed no-trust in the performance of senior minister nor asked him to vacate the camp office.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?