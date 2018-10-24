Ex-militant commander injured in roadside blast

MIRANSHAH: A former militant commander was injured in a roadside blast in Razmak area of North Waziristan tribal district, sources said on Tuesday. They said that Saeed alias Iqbal was on way when his vehicle was targetted in a remote control bomb attack in Razmak area. Saeed sustained critical wounds in the bomb blast, he said, adding the vehicle was severely damaged in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Bannu. Saeed was a former militant commander and had surrendered before the security forces in the recent past, the sources said.