Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh governor persuades oil tankers, goods carriers to end strike

KARACHI: The negotiations between Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and the Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners’ Association and the All Pakistan Good Carriers Owners’ Association at Sindh Governor House turned fruitful when the latter two entities decided to end their strike against what they said ‘unjust government policies’.

At the talks at the Governor House the delegation of the two entities was led by Mir Shams Shahwani, who is the senior vice-chairman of Oil Tankers Owners’ Association, and Nisar Jafferi who is chairman of the Good Carriers Association. The member of Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Malik Shahzad Awan, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh governor Imran Ismail said the government is serious to resolve issues of all the sectors, playing important role in country’s economy. In this regard, the operators of oil tankers and goods’ carriers are playing an important role in the economic development. The Sindh governor said the decision to change 20 year-old oil tankers is a good step claiming that even transporters are supporting the government on this move.

He said that keeping in view the present situation, the managing director of Pakistan State Oil had been asked to defer the implementation of the decision for two months to find a middle ground.

Ismail said the government would try its best to find out an option that would help the operators of oil tankers to sell their old tankers and buy the new ones. The government, he said could utilize the option of Mudarabah to finance the purchase of the new tankers, he said.

The governor said he would personally talk to the federal ministers for maritime affairs and communications for resolution of the issue. The delegation thanked the governor for taking personal interest in resolving the issue and announced to end the strike.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, has said the government would provide support to resolve the outstanding issues of Hyderabad, which is the second largest city of the province. The governor made the assurances during his meeting with the mayor of Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain.

The governor said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan stood for uniform development all over the country. He said the government would provide utmost support to the resolve long-standing issues of Hyderabad. Besides, he said the development works would also be undertaken in Hyderabad city.

The mayor said the residents of Hyderabad city have a lot of expectations from the Imran Khan led government. He said over a long period of time the issues of Hyderabad have multiplied and the city needed the support of the federal government to resolve them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?