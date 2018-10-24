Saudi sees deals worth $50 billion

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was set to sign deals worth $50 billion on Tuesday at the opening of an investment conference despite being overshadowed by the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi which prompted a boycott by Western politicians, top world bankers and company executives.

Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told a panel that the world´s largest oil exporter was passing through a "crisis of a sort" but would power ahead with economic diversification plans. Hundreds of bankers and company executives joined officials at a palatial Riyadh hotel for the Future Investment Initiative.

But while last year’s inaugural conference drew the global business elite, this year’s event has been marred by the pullout of more than two dozen high-level speakers.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia´s crown prince, vanished after he entered its consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.

Many foreign investors see a risk that the Khashoggi case, which drew global condemnation, could damage Riyadh's ties with Western governments.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and senior ministers from Britain and France pulled out of the event along with chief executives or chairmen of about a dozen big financial firms such as JP Morgan Chase and HSBC, and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde.