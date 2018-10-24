S Korea GDP growth seen ticking up

SEOUL: South Korea´s economy likely grew faster in the July-September period than the previous quarter, a Reuters poll showed, with government stimlus and foreign demand for memory chips expected to offset weak consumer and property sectors.

Gross domestic product for the third quarter is expected to have expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from the previous quarter, just above the 0.6 percent gain in the second quarter, the median forecast from the survey of 11 analysts showed on Tuesday.

The data comes amid heightened concerns among policymakers about the worsening trade war between China and the United States, which threatens to hurt the global trade outlook.

The survey showed growth in annual terms, however, likely slowed to a median 2.2 percent from 2.8 percent in the second quarter.