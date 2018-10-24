Wed October 24, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Nepra slaps Rs4mln penalty on Iesco

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine of four million rupees on Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) for its non-compliance with the performance standards.

Nepra, in a statement on Tuesday, said the power distribution company failed to maintain prescribed voltage levels and provide electricity connections within prescribed time, and manipulated data regarding number of interruptions, duration of interruptions and number of complaints.

In 2017, Nepra team visited Iesco to assess performance and verify the data submitted in annual performance report of Iesco for the fiscal year of 2016/17 and also conducted survey of consumers.

The team submitted a comprehensive report, highlighting poor performance of Iesco with respect to different performance key indicators as prescribed under Nepra laws.

Based on the findings of the report, the authority decided to initiate legal proceedings. After due legal course of action and providing ample opportunities of hearing, the authority passed the final order on 18 October.

The authority observed prolonged un-scheduled electricity outages for more than 14 hours in different areas of Iesco during May and June 2017.

Transmission system constraint was the major reason for unscheduled power cuts, leading to voltage fluctuations. The voltages being received by the consumers in some areas were even below 180-volt, causing damage to home appliances.

Further, Nepra said Iesco has not been providing electricity connections on the applications pending since the last six months despite payments.

Iesco failed to give any satisfactory justification in this regard.

The authority also observed with concerns that Iesco manipulated data in its performance report for 2016/17.

“There was no proper mechanism for maintaining database particularly with respect to power supply interruptions and number of complaints,” it said.

