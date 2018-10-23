Pemra awards 4 FM radio licences

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Monday issued four FM Radio licences at its headquarters here.

Chairman Pemra Muhammad Saleem Baig in a simple ceremony awarded four licences to M/s Sardar Media (Pvt.) Ltd. for establishing and operating FM Radio networks in Chiniot, Kharian, Hafizabad and Wazirabad. The FM radios will be operational in a year times as mandated under the licence. M/s Sardar Media (Pvt.) Ltd. was represented by Fazal Ullah (Director).