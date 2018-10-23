Gulalai’s name on ECL: IHC issues notices to secretary interior, FIA DG

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the secretary interior, DG FIA and others on the petition of social activist Gulalai Ismail to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC conducted the hearing. The court asked the respondents to submit their reply for putting the name of social Gulalai Ismail on the ECL.

Gulalai’s lawyer Aneq Salman argued that putting the name of his client on the ECL is totally illegal and in violation of basic human rights. He requested the court to issue orders to concerned authorities to return travel documents and passport of his client.

Gulalai’s lawyer told the court that is client is working on human rights since 2009. He said the FIA arrested Gulalai on October 12 when she landed in Pakistan after on return from UK. She was later released on bail. According to her father, Gulalai was released from the FIA headquarters in Islamabad, but her passport was withheld by the FIA officials.