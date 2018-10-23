Gang of robbers busted, stolen goods seized

MANSEHRA: Garhihabibullah police have busted a gang of robbers and seized stolen goods on Monday.Police team headed by Station House Officer Yasir Khan raided a house in Garhihabibullah and arrested the alleged robbers Mohammad Abid, Osama Khan, Muhammad Shan and seized tyres, batteries and other stolen goods.

The official told reporters that robbers were involved in stealing vehicles parts and other goods in different areas of the district.He said that following an interrogation more details could be shared with media,claiming that the gang was involved in such more robberies.Also in the day, a house was gutted in Daryal area of district.