Action sought against usurer for threatening affectee

PESHAWAR: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday asked the government to take action against an alleged usurer for hurling threats at an affectee of usury or else they would launch a protest campaign.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Amn Jirga Chairman Syed Kamal Shah said that the business of usury and interest-based private business was continued unabated despite ban on the practice.

He alleged that the police did not take any action against the people involved in the illegal businesses and depriving the people of their hard-earned money by lending them money on a high interest rate.

Malik Asif, a resident of Zaryab Colony, and victim of usury and interest-based private business, said that he had purchased a vehicle from one Abdul Jabbar and resident of Parachinar in Kurram tribal district for Rs1.8 million some five years ago. He said that later he returned the vehicle to Abdul Jabbar for Rs1.5 million after three months and paid the actual price with the interest.

He alleged that two weeks later, Abdul Jabbar along with armed persons came to his house and demanded him to pay an additional amount of Rs0.9 million on account of interest and warned him of dire consequences in case of failure to pay the money.

He claimed that he had approached the Faqirabad Police Station to lodge a complaint against the accused but alleged that the police instead of registering a case against the accused raided his house. Kamal Shah and others alleged that influential people were patronising Abdul Jabbar and asked the government to take appropriate action against the accused.