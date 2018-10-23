Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

National

BR
Bureau report
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Action sought against usurer for threatening affectee

PESHAWAR: The Amn Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday asked the government to take action against an alleged usurer for hurling threats at an affectee of usury or else they would launch a protest campaign.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Amn Jirga Chairman Syed Kamal Shah said that the business of usury and interest-based private business was continued unabated despite ban on the practice.

He alleged that the police did not take any action against the people involved in the illegal businesses and depriving the people of their hard-earned money by lending them money on a high interest rate.

Malik Asif, a resident of Zaryab Colony, and victim of usury and interest-based private business, said that he had purchased a vehicle from one Abdul Jabbar and resident of Parachinar in Kurram tribal district for Rs1.8 million some five years ago. He said that later he returned the vehicle to Abdul Jabbar for Rs1.5 million after three months and paid the actual price with the interest.

He alleged that two weeks later, Abdul Jabbar along with armed persons came to his house and demanded him to pay an additional amount of Rs0.9 million on account of interest and warned him of dire consequences in case of failure to pay the money.

He claimed that he had approached the Faqirabad Police Station to lodge a complaint against the accused but alleged that the police instead of registering a case against the accused raided his house. Kamal Shah and others alleged that influential people were patronising Abdul Jabbar and asked the government to take appropriate action against the accused.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment