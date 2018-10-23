Tue October 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Foundation stone laid to establish ‘AMC Arena’

ABBOTTABAD: Foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘AMC Arena’ was held at Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

Prof Umar Farooq, Dean MTI-AMC, Prof Ahsan Aurangzeb, Medical Director, ATH, Dr Athar Lodhi, Hospital Director, ATH, Prof Salma Aslam Kundi, former Dean, MTI-AMC and Prof Raza Muhammad Khan and former Medical Director, MTI-AMC were present on the occasion, said a press release.

Ayub Medical College Abbottabad is a leading public medical institute located in Abbottabad. It is one of several medical colleges affiliated to Khyber Medical University. From 1979 till now Ayub Medical College has produced thousands of doctors and clinical practitioners, serving their fellow countrymen, or studying for the achievement of higher goals in medical fields inside the country or abroad.

AMC Arena, which is an initiative of former Dean Prof Dr Salam Kundi, will have the facilities like open air theatre, green houses, food kiosks, fountains, aquariums, pheasantry, water lilly pond, monument and fireplace.

The arena will be utilised for holding functions, dinners, get-together and parties, multimedia projections/sports screening. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Salma Aslam Kundi said that she wanted to develop a decent place for the staff and students where they could sit, have quality food and enjoy their leisure time.

Dean Dr Umar Farooq said that this endeavor was a reflection of a great team effort and has offered his all-out support to make this project a great success. Hospital Director Dr Athar Lodhi said that all the members of the new administration of MTI-AMC were highly indebted to Prof Kundi for initiating this project. Medical Director Prof Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb appreciated the initiative and said that it was high time to put all personal issues behind, resolve all the conflicts and move on.

