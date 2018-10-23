Man shot dead

LAKKI MARWAT: A man was killed when rivals opened fire on him in Adamzai area, said police on Monday.According to police, one Daud and his nephew Rafiullah came under attack by their rivals near the village. They said that Daud was killed on the spot while his nephew Rafiullah escaped unhurt in the attack.Police officials said a case was registered against Khanzada, Irfan, Raqeeb and Aftab on the complaint of Rafiullah.