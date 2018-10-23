MPA accuses TMA, C&W deptt of embezzlement

MANSEHRA: Awami National Party Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Laiq Mohammad Khan has accused the officials of tehsil municipal administration and Communication and Works Department in Torghar of embezzling over Rs1 billion.

“The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had sanctioned an amount of Rs6 billion in which half of the money was released. However, the officials of both the departments paid Rs1 billion to contractors without execution of any development project,” the lawmaker alleged while talking to reporters in Oghi on Monday.

He said that people of Torghar,which was given the status of a settled district in 2011, were still without basic civic infrastructure and development as funds meant for the execution of

development projects were embezzled.

“I ask chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and anti-corruption agencies including National Accountability Bureau to launch an inquiry and take to justice those involved in this scam,” said the MPA.Laiq Muhammad said that if government initiated inquires to unearth corruption and embezzlement there were some more gray areas funds were embezzled.

He said that seven years had passed since Torghar was given the status of a settled district but it was still without potable water, natural gas, electricity and other facilitiesin this modern era.