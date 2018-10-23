Tue October 23, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 23, 2018

KP govt transfers DG Health Services Dr Ayub Rose

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finally transferred Director General Health Services Dr Mohammad Ayub Rose and appointed Dr Arshad Ahmad

as the new DG Health Services on Monday.

Both are in BPS-20 and are members of the management cadre. They both belong to Mardan.The previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had appointed Dr Ayub Rose as DG Health Services on November 21, 2017. He could not complete his tenure.

There had been speculations since long that the provincial government was planning to replace Dr Ayub Rose, but it did not do so as he was said to be a competent and upright officer.

Dr Ayub Rose had initiated disciplinary action against the people involved in misuse of power.The government last month moved a summary to replace Dr Ayub Rose but the chief secretary had turned it down with the remarks that since there were no complaints against him he should be allowed to work.

Some people in the Health Department said they thought that issue of DG Health was almost resolved after the chief secretary’s stand.He was stated to be in good books of Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah.

The minister appreciated Dr Ayub Rose for his performance at every official function that created the impression that the government would not replace him.However, sources told The News that they were expecting Dr Ayub Rose’s replacement as the top PTI leadership was approached by some party activists and their influential relatives to remove him. He will report to the DG Health office for further posting.

Dr Arshad Ahmad, the new DG Health Services, has served on different important administrative positions. Presently he was serving as Director General Provincial Health Services Academy Peshawar and prior to it he worked in Nowshera as District Health Officer.

Some of the officials in the Health Department raised questions over Dr Arshad’s appointment, arguing that as per rules, DG Health Services needed to be chosen from a panel of 10 senior most BPS-20 officers of the management cadre in the Health Department.

They claimed Dr Arshad was in BPS-20 but his position was 18 in the seniority list. Dr Arshad Ahmad is the graduate of Ayub Medical College Abbottabad of session 1985-86. He has done masters in public health and a diploma in health planning and management.

He has been associated with Health Department for the last 31 years, with 30 years of administrative experience.He got his basic education from Pakistan Air Force School Risalpur and did his intermediate from Edwardes College, Peshawar. He did his MBBS from 3rd batch from AMC Abbottabad.

Dr Arshad has military and agriculture family background and his father retired from PAF as squadron leader. His three brothers are serving in the Pakistan Army as major general and colonels.

