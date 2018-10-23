Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N will mull Zardari’s stance on opposing PTI govt: Marriyum

LAHORE: The PML-N will consider the statement of PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in which he has hinted cooperation between the PPP and the PML-N for opposing the discredited PTI government, which is pushing the masses towards disaster.

The party spokesperson and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that former president Asif Ali Zardari had talked about cooperation between opposition parties, and the PML-N would certainly focus on the statement of former president in its next high-level meeting.

“We will review the statement of former president Asif Ali Zardari in our next meeting……other political parties have also started coming together on this point of cooperation in opposing the discredited PTI government,” Marriyum said. “The PTI government is a bunch of discredited, inept, unruly and wayward vagabonds and opposition will not allow this discredited government to hurt the national interests,” said Marriyum while talking to media outside an accountability court. Even the allies of the PTI government have started to talk about the inefficiency of the PTI leadership.

Marriyum said the evidence of open cooperation between the PTI government and National Accountability Bureau has started to emerge in public, “How come Pervaiz Elahi came to know what questions NAB is posing to the PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif in close door sessions.

To a question, she said the number of self-styled spokesmen of the NAB in the government is increasing fast with each passing day, “Pervaiz Elahi is the latest addition to this list”.

These and other statements of ministers in which they try to represent the NAB are a clear evidence of NAB-Naizi cooperation. This also shows that NAB is not an independent organisation and it works under the dictates of the PTI government. And the government is using NAB for political revenge. She said unfortunately Prime Minister Imran Khan is still mentally at the D-Chowk, where he used to stand on a container during his opposition days. Imran has so far failed in completing his transition from D-Chowk to Prime Minister House.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment