PML-N will mull Zardari’s stance on opposing PTI govt: Marriyum

LAHORE: The PML-N will consider the statement of PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in which he has hinted cooperation between the PPP and the PML-N for opposing the discredited PTI government, which is pushing the masses towards disaster.

The party spokesperson and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that former president Asif Ali Zardari had talked about cooperation between opposition parties, and the PML-N would certainly focus on the statement of former president in its next high-level meeting.

“We will review the statement of former president Asif Ali Zardari in our next meeting……other political parties have also started coming together on this point of cooperation in opposing the discredited PTI government,” Marriyum said. “The PTI government is a bunch of discredited, inept, unruly and wayward vagabonds and opposition will not allow this discredited government to hurt the national interests,” said Marriyum while talking to media outside an accountability court. Even the allies of the PTI government have started to talk about the inefficiency of the PTI leadership.

Marriyum said the evidence of open cooperation between the PTI government and National Accountability Bureau has started to emerge in public, “How come Pervaiz Elahi came to know what questions NAB is posing to the PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif in close door sessions.

To a question, she said the number of self-styled spokesmen of the NAB in the government is increasing fast with each passing day, “Pervaiz Elahi is the latest addition to this list”.

These and other statements of ministers in which they try to represent the NAB are a clear evidence of NAB-Naizi cooperation. This also shows that NAB is not an independent organisation and it works under the dictates of the PTI government. And the government is using NAB for political revenge. She said unfortunately Prime Minister Imran Khan is still mentally at the D-Chowk, where he used to stand on a container during his opposition days. Imran has so far failed in completing his transition from D-Chowk to Prime Minister House.