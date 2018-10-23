Tue October 23, 2018
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 23, 2018

PM not ordered probe against any minister: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Monday that prime minister had not ordered probe against any of his cabinet ministers.

“There is no probe against any minister, neither PM commented on any such probe. PM did emphasis that he will not tolerate any corruption, it’s absolutely unethical for a newspaper to make such headline without bothering for version of government,” he said in a tweet.

Fawad has reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Kashmir for realising their right to self-determination. In a statement issued here, the minister strongly condemned the ongoing barbarism and bloodshed in Indian Held Kashmir by the Indian security forces, terming it a black spot on the conscience of the United Nations.

The minister regretted that the people of held Kashmir were facing Indian brutalities due to the failure of the world body in providing their right to self-determination. He emphasised that the world community should play its role in realisation of the commitments made by the United Nations to the people of held Kashmir. “How much more spill of blood of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir is required to shake the world community and the United Nations to ensure the grant of right to self-determination to Kashmiris,” he wondered.

The minister made it clear that without the just solution of Kashmir problem, the dream of having lasting peace in South Asia would remain unrealised. He pointed out that unflinching commitment to their cause of freedom from Indian occupation, was a glaring example set by Kashmiri mothers, sisters, children, the youth and old people.

Fawad was of the view that the ever increasing Indian repression in held Kashmir against the Kashmiris in itself was a confession of defeat by India. Referring to the bye-election a day earlier in Karachi and Peshawar, the minister claimed the success of PTI candidates in by-election in Karachi reflected the people’s confidence in leadership of Imran Khan and the PTI-led government. The minister said Karachiites had rejected the linguistic politics, which was a good omen for a better and bright Pakistan.

