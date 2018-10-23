Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt approves major incentives for facilitating remittances

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved major incentives for facilitating remittances as Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a follow-up meeting regarding facilitating overseas Pakistanis particularly for easing and incentivising home remittances through legal channels.

It has been officially stated that in order to further facilitate overseas Pakistanis, the prime minister allowed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and its authorised dealers (Banks) to implement Business to Customer (B2C) and Customer to Business (C2B) transactions through foreign correspondent entities under their existing home remittance agency arrangements.

As regard B2C transactions, freelance and Information Systems Services are allowed up to $1500 per individual per month. Transaction services other than computer and information services are also allowed to transact up to $1500 per individual per month. Pensioners can now receive up to Rs250,000 per individual per month. For C2B transactions, direct payments from overseas Pakistanis abroad can be received to pay for utility bills, education fees of Higher Education Commission’s accredited institutions, superstores, insurance companies, credit card payments etc.

Remittances received by reputed real estate builders/developers and housing societies from overseas Pakistani individuals on account of purchase of property such as residential and commercial houses, plots, flats and building etc. are also allowed except remittances for equity/participation in an enterprise.

Moreover, the prime minister accorded approval for incentive payment by the government on mobile wallet use to the tune of Rs2 on each transaction of $1 remittance as airtime that was previously Rs1. Exchange companies and authorized dealers i.e. banks who bring in 15% more remittances than the previous Financial Year will also have the incentive of Rs1 against each $1 incremental remittance transaction. These incentives will have a significant impact towards increasing remittances.

The prime minister also approved initiation of a survey of overseas Pakistani workers, particularly based in Middle Eastern countries, to get their feedback on further facilitating and incentivising the home remittance processes. The premier emphasised that overseas Pakistanis are our greatest asset and the government will facilitate them in every respect.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment