Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), a few days back, announced to have filed a reference against Ahad Cheema, ex-DG LDA, for allegedly having acquired assets beyond his sources but the Bureau appears to be confused whether the amount in question is in billions or millions.

Interestingly, in its press release, the NAB announced that Cheema had made property worth billions of rupees in his name and in the name of the members of his family. However, in its reference, the Bureau claims to have established that the accused has acquired assets worth Rs449 million in his own name and in the name of his dependents and benamidars.

Out of Rs449 million, the NAB reference said that Rs352 million is disproportionate to the officers’ known sources of income. While the NAB press release talks of “billions of rupees” and its reference quotes Rs352 million worth of assets, sources close to the accused in Ashiana case say if the latest reference is taken as a case study it will expose the expertise and integrity of the Bureau’s investigators.

According to NAB reference, Ahad had accumulated Rs352 million worth assets beyond his sources but the sources close to the officer say that the properties and amount counted by the Bureau include Rs180 million assets belonging to his relatives and even their business partners. Another Rs70 million is a gifted property attributed to the accused whereas Rs45 million of installments have also been counted as paid.

It is added that land measuring 99 Kanal in village Tehra and 3 Kanal at Bedian is a baseless assertion of the investigating agency. The reference deliberately ignored the proofs provided regarding disinvestment and other joint family resources, including sale of ancestral property and remittance from brother. Income of Rs60 million to Rs70 million has been ignored to frame the case, it is alleged.

“While the NAB claim would be adjudicated, one may ask at this stage about the fate of the reported (by media) claims of NAB made immediately after Ahad’s arrest about detection of offshore accounts in Turkey, Portugal and the headlines where ‘sources’ reported detection of assets worth billions of dollars,” a source said, adding if the NAB could not explain why the billions shared with the media, have become millions in the reference.

“The way this case has been handled, right from the beginning, gives rise to serious doubts on NAB’s competence and neutrality,” a source said, adding, “NAB’s modus operandi in an assets’ case is quite strange, and in some aspects is worse than the conventional police tactics. Any citizen can be booked in an assets’ inquiry. Any number of friends, relatives and acquaintances are ensnared as alleged ‘benamidars’ and then they are demanded to explain and prove the acquisition of each of their assets.”

It is alleged that witnesses are harassed and humiliated. Even female members of the family are not spared of misbehaviour and threat of arrest. “Thus every person is required to make all his transactions and business dealings in a perfectly documented manner if he is remotely related to accused in order not to get entangled in the assets case against the accused,” the source said and informed that a number of witnesses are given NAB’s assets performa to fill in and they are allowed to walk away only after giving a statement of IO’s choice.

Independent income of relatives alleged to be “benamidar” is completely ignored. Ahad family claims that the accused’s tax details show that Ahad Cheema has regularly been filing declaration of assets and wealth statement. Most of the assets mentioned in NAB reference were declared and sources of acquisition also indicted in the tax returns.

Ahad Cheema, it is said, have claimed that there is not a single asset listed in NAB reference which he owns and has not declared along with resources in his tax returns. The remaining assets claimed by NAB are neither owned by Ahad Cheema nor related to him in any manner. “It is only a wish list of NAB presented in reference just to make a case.”

In some cases, it is said that evidence presented in defence by the accused has summarily been rejected. For instance, sale of a plot is admitted but its proceeds are not accounted for because it was purchased at the start of his service without enough savings, income and sources worth tens of millions. It is said that a person in custody for eight months is hardly in a position to provide all evidence when all record is in custody of NAB already, to which he has no access.

Ahad family sources claim that the asset declaration and wealth statements of Ahad Cheema and his spouse reflect that the following assets are declared by him:

Sr. Description of Declared Assets Remarks

No

1 Plot 710 – D LDA Avenue 1 Lahore Sold in 2017

2 Plots (2) Bank Alfalah Society Not developed yet

3 Agricultural Land 123 Kanal Hafizabad Under cultivation

4 Agricultural Land 188 Kanal Hafizabad

(of which 54+19 Kanals was sold) Under Cultivation

5 Plot 71 –IB Employees Society, Islamabad Still in Possession

6 Agricultural land 3 Kanal Karbath Village

Lahore Under Cultivation

7 Agricultural Land 14 Kanal, 7 Marla

Karbath Lahore Under Cultivation

8 Agricultural Land 3 Kanal – 12 Marla

Karbath Lahore Under Cultivation

9 Agricultural Land Village Jhulke,

Tehsil Model Town, Lahore On installments

10 Agricultural Land Dhoori Lahore Received as Gift,

under cultivation

11 Agricultural Land 8 Kanal Tehra Under Cultivation

12 Flat 1004 Hillock View Islamabad Booked in installments,

not developed yet

13 2 Plots FIA Society Islamabad Only down payment made, not developed yet.

14 2 Plots in FIA Society Islamabad Only down payment made, not developed yet

15 2 Plots in Federal Govt. Employees

Housing Foundation Only first payment made, not developed yet

16 2 Flats in Federal Govt. Employees

Housing Foundation – G13 Islamabad Booked in Installments, not developed yet

17 Plot – 240 Faisal Town Islamabad Booked in Installments. Not developed yet

18 Plot – 1570 Faisal Residentia Islamabad Booked in Instalments. Not developed yet

19 Flat A1 – Sector I-15 Islamabad Not developed yet