Russian military contingent arrives

RAWALPINDI: Russian Army contingent has arrived in Pakistan to participate in Pak-Russia joint training exercise ‘Druzhba-III’ (Friendship-III), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

This is third exercise as part of Pak-Russia bilateral training cooperation. The first exercise was held in Pakistan during 2016, while second in North Caucasus (Russia) during 2017.

The two countries signed the defence cooperation pact in November 2014 followed by signing of military-technical cooperation accord in October 2015 to provide for arms supplies and cooperation in weapon development.

Later, in August this year, the first meeting of the Russia-Pakistan Joint Military Consultative Committee was held in Russia. The highest forum of defence cooperation between the two countries signed an agreement that allowed for training of Pakistani military officers in the Russian Federation Training Institute.

The joint drill of troops from Pakistan and Russia will be held at training range of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi, Nowshehra till November 04. The Pakistan Army troops undertake joint military exercises with China, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries at the same area.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is also expected to witness joint exercises which would further boost military cooperation between the two countries.