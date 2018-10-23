International wrestling event in Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-based sports organisation, Ring of Pakistan (ROP), is all set to hold international wrestling event in the country in December this year.

More than 20 wrestlers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and other countries will be seen in action, says a press release.Ring of Pakistan CEO Syed Asim Ali Shah announced this news for wrestling lovers in Pakistan. The details of the event will be unveiled next week.

Thanking ISPR and Embassy of Pakistan, he said that ROP is delighted to give an international event to Pakistan.Syed Asim Shah was the chief guest at an international professional wrestling event in Wavrin (France) on October 20.