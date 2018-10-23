Hashoo Group lift polo cup

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group’s team edged out Shahtaj Four Horsemen 6.5-6 to win Argentina Republic Polo Cup here at Islamabad Club Ground.

The two Hashoo teams along with teams Kalabagh and President Body Guard also played in the event.The youngest players in the tournament, Muhammad Aun Rizvi and Muhammad Turab Rizvi, showcased their polo skills while playing with the seasoned and higher goal handicap players.

“Hashoo Group continuously aims to support art, culture, and in this case young Pakistani talent in a world-famous sport that has a rich history in the region,” said Lashley Anne Pulsipher, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.